Ludington's girls swimming team scored a 129-34 victory Wednesday evening at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington.
"Despite swimming tired, the team still had 10 lifetime-best swims and two season-best swims in individual events," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. "We also had 16 lifetime best relay splits. Manistee has a very small team this year, so we had the opportunity to swim extra people in events to fill all of the lanes. We are still not swimming with a full team, but getting closer."
Ludington earned victories in 12 different events. RyAnn Rohrer won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke; Reese Willis took the 100 and 200 freestyle; and, Cora Mahler won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Erika Hatch won the 200 individual medley. Anna Reister won the diving. Kylie Sailor won the 100 breaststroke.
Meg Ruba, Justice Duffield, Jocelyn Austin and Anna Reister teamed to win the 200 medley relay. Rohrer, Erika Hatch, Mahler and Willis won the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay was won by Mahler, Willis, Ruba and Rohrer.
Notable swims for the evening included Izzie Lundberg, Jocelyn Austin and Abegail Acheson in the 500 freestyle; Sailor, Austin and Maddie Reed in the individual medley; Sailor, Kylie Hatch and Autrey in the 100 breaststroke; Lundberg in the 200 freestyle; Grace Higley in the 50 freestyle; Autrey in the 100 freestyle; and, Ruba in the 100 backstroke.
Ludington hosts Alma and Manistee at noon, Saturday.