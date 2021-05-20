HOLLAND — Ludington’s girls tennis season came to a conclusion Thursday afternoon at the MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted by Holland Christian and Holland high schools.
Holland won the tournament with Whitehall finishing as the runner-up. Ludington was in a three-way tie for sixth place.
“It’s been a great season to watch all these young ladies perform and work hard on the court and find success in this game,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “They are a great bunch of young ladies who will continue to work hard in the off season to improve.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb won their opener, but fell to eventual regional champion Jazzy Hill and Hayley Anderson of Coopersville in the semifinals. The same thing happened at No. 2 doubles where Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter lost a tough three-setter to Holland Christian’s Ainsley VandenBrink and Eva VanKlompenberg. At No. 3 doubles, Morgan Sanocki and Grace Higley were upended in three sets in the opening round. At No. 4 doubles, Sophia Sarto and Meg Ruba also lost in three sets.
“Emma and Lillian played a good match against Sparta and came away winners and then they played the (No.) 1-seeded Coopersville team and went into three sets before losing. Every point was stretched out with a lot of duce play, but our girls could not find a way to win in the end. Both of our girls served well and volleyed well,” Brown said. “I was proud to see these girls play at such a high level of competition.”
He also praised the play of Sarto and Filter.
(The second match) was an excellent game and was fun not only to coach but to watch,” Brown said. “Both of these senior girls laid it on the line and gave everything they had and left it on the court. I am especially proud of these two young ladies. They played Holland Christian, the flight champs, in three sets before losing in a tight match.
“Hannah and Rachel are good examples and role models for our tennis players on how to play doubles.”
McKenzie Sarto dropped her initial match to Whitehall’s Lily Groessl in straight sets at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Hannah Glanville fell to Whitehall’s Kenedy Woodring in the opening round. Kelly McPike lost in straight sets to Fruitport’s Grace Sweet at No. 3 singles to start the day. And, Annika Taranko dropped her opener to Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Breanna Blacquire.
“Both (Glanville and McPike) came up short against two very good opponents,” Brown said. “They both played some outstanding tennis against some seasoned players.”