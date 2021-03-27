WATERFORD — Ludington’s Bailey Streeter finished in 29th place at the MHSAA Division 2 state individual bowling tournament Saturday at Waterford’s Century Bowl.
Streeter bowled a six-game total of 1,031. The Ludington senior’s best game was was her second game as she bowled a 199. She also had games of 193, 183, 157, 156 and 143.
Streeter needed to finish in the top 16 to reach the match-play round to determine the state champion. The 16th and final slot went to Jackson Northwest’s Karrah Wiggins with a 1,116. Dani DeCruydt of St. Clair Shores won the individual state championship in the match play rounds. She was third after the qualifying with a six-game total of 1,230. She defeated Flint Kearsley’s Allison Robbins for the state title. Robbins was the top bowler during qualifying with a 1,287.
Division 4
CANTON — Mason County Eastern’s Lillian Mickevich and Sydney Gage competed at the MHSAA Division 4 state individual bowling tournament Saturday at Canton’s Super Bowl, but neither were unable to qualify for the match play rounds.
Mickevich, a senior, was 44th overall during the qualifying rounds as she bowled a 824. Her best game was her third as she bowled a 144. Gage, a junior, was 48th, and she bowled an 800. Her best game was her sixth and final game with a 156.
Taking the 16th and final spot in match play was Memphis senior Tara Peters with a 966. The top player during qualifying was Traverse City Christian’s Ella Wendel, who bowled a 1,186. But, Wendel was defeated in the state championship match by Gobles’ Morgan Brunner. Brunner was third in qualifying with a 1,093.