The coach that continued to keep Ludington swimming as one of the best in the state, Arthur “Hooker” Wellman, died last Friday, and he’s being remembered fondly by his family, athletes and so many more.
Wellman, 68, suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease in the past several years, his brother Dan, said.
Hooker, though, is being remembered by many around the swim programs at Ludington.
“He touched a lot of kids’ lives through swimming and diving. All three of my kids were swimming for him in the age group through high school. All three were four-year state qualifiers under Hooker,” said Dale Horowoski, former Ludington High principal. “We had deep ties to Hooker… My kids were all saddened to hear the news.”
Current Ludington High girls swim coach Kelley Hatch was taught by Wellman when he was coaching at Plymouth. Hatch, on his memorial wall at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home in Plymouth stated that it was Wellman that helped her not only become a teacher at Ludington Area Schools, but also coach.
“I think of him every time I’m at the pool and see his mural painted on the wall,” Hatch wrote.
Horowski said Wellman’s energy is what caught a lot of people around him.
“That energy was infectious and motivating to students,” Horowski said. “He really could draw kids into the program.”
Hooker Wellman’s brother, Dan, recalled their childhood growing up in Plymouth, and Dan said his brother truly was a great athlete who had a defining characteristic.
“He was an excellent diver, and he had no fear,” Dan Wellman said. “I’ve watched him dive off platforms of three meters and stuff. One time, when we were in Florida, he dove right off a bridge. He did a several flips and a twist, and he came out of the water like was no big deal. Even with the pole vault, he had no fear.”
The pair would often be the source of a lot of mischief in their family of eight, Dan said.
“Whenever we were in trouble, we would often point at each other,” Dan said.
Their parents, James and Dolores, knew they had an athlete on their hands, and nicknamed him “Hooker,” Dan said, because he was so competitive and so athletic.
Hooker Wellman graduated from Plymouth High School in 1972 and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Eastern Michigan. He was a standout with Eastern’s track team, earning several midwest records. He got into teaching in special education in his home district, but soon found a new home in Ludington.
“He had an opportunity to come to Ludington, and I remember him coming back and saying, ‘They’ve got deer hunting badges on their back.’ It was just what he wanted. It was like we grew up in Plymouth. He just loved that everybody knew him and he knew everybody.”
In his time away from school, Dan said his brother loved to fish and fix up old boats to head out on the water.
At Ludington, Wellman continued an excellence at the pool. In 15 years as coach, Ludington won seven consecutive league championships, sent several athletes to the state meet and many of those earned All-State honors that enshrined them in the mural around Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
Wellman himself can be seen painted on the wall, too.
While Wellman loved where he was, he seemingly had a knack to pull in nearly anyone into the swim program.
“He would find kids out in the parking lot who weren’t doing anything,” Horowski said. “He’d take these kids and get them on the diving board, and before you knew it, they were scoring points at the conference meet.”
That quick turnaround is nearly the same experience for former LHS boys coach David Glancy. Glancy moved to the area to practice law, and he had a background in swimming as he competed at Fremont and then for Hope College. In Ludington, he thought he’d contact Wellman to see if he could help the program.
“He said the middle school season starts next week, and the rec team starts two weeks after that,” Glancy said. “I walked in to help officiate or volunteer and he pretty much made me the head coach of the junior high program and helping with rec. That’s sort of where it all started… He was doing the boys and the girls (programs), and he loved the sport and was actively involved in every aspect.
Manistee coach Cory Van Fleet saw Wellman compete when Wellman was a student at Plymouth and Van Fleet was the coach at Birmingham Seaholm. Years later, when Van Fleet was building the Manistee program as the pool there was built, the two would again cross paths. And that defining characteristic of Wellman shined through.
“Divers a little more aggressive, as are the ski jumpers. They’re cut from the same cloth,” Van Fleet said. “Hooker was sometimes out there on the edge.”
Hooker Wellman retired from Ludington Area Schools in 2009, and shortly afterward, began to suffer from Alzheimer’s, Dan said. As the disease affected Hooker, he eventually stayed in a memory care facility. Even there, though, Hooker’s compassion for others who had Down Syndrome came out.
“There was some people with Down Syndrome, and he thought he was still teaching,” Dan said. “He would hold their hand and tell them it would be all right. It was great to see him do that kind of stuff.”
A full obituary of Wellman will be published in a future edition of the Daily News.