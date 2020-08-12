Lincoln Hills hosted a U.S. Tennis Association Orange Ball team tournament Aug. 4 for the kids that were in the youth tennis program dubbed “Net Generation.”
Players in the tournament needed to meet USTA qualification for skills, and 23 players qualified, according to Lincoln Hills Country Club Tennis Instructor Larry Brown. The kids competed in singles play against one another with USTA modifications to the matches.
“This was a good learning experience for our 8 to 11-year-olds,” Brown stated. “Learning how to play and keep score along with outstanding sportstmanship and parent support was a highlight of the competition. Keeping families in groups as spectators made it a fun and safer environment.
“Even with running the event and keeping strict guidelines to social distance, (check temperature) and hand sanitizing for safety everyone had fun,” he stated.
Each competitor received USTA water bottles and a backpack for competing.