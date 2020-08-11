Lincoln Hills hosted its women’s tennis invitational Monday morning. There were three divisions of play in a doubles, round-robin format. The winner of Division 1 was Toni Greene. The winner of Division 2 was Carol Polston. The winner of Division 3 was Nancy Pontz.

