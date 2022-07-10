The Lincoln Hills and Pentwater tennis clubs split the tennis tournament Saturday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington with Lincoln Hills’ women winning, 5-2, and Pentwater’s men winning, 5-4.
The men’s tournament, dubbed the Broken Toe Tournament after Ludington businessman Jack Shilling supplied a traveling trophy between the two groups. It was named the Broken Toe because Shilling broke his toe just before the tournament and could not compete in the 1970s.
In 2009, a traveling trophy was introduced for the women’s tournament between the two clubs by Lincoln Hills Club President Caroline Schwass.
The tournament was played with all doubles play with nine flights for the men and seven flights for the women.
Men’s tournament
No. 1: Jay Goldner/Patrick McAuley def. Steve Rasmussen/Chris Toellner, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2: Gib King/Tim Buck def. Edward Larkin/Jeff Quinto, 2-6, 7-5, 1-0.
No. 3: Pau Botts/Jerry Meyer def. Ryan Bagley/Jeff DeMoss, 7-6, 6-3.
No. 4: Mike Bass/Randall Seymore def. Bill Kratz/Marc Leibole, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0
No. 5: Ernie Myers/Tom Kudwa def. Steve Tracy/Bob Guilford, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 6: Dave Haynes/Jim Kett def. Rob Killips/Bill McKinley, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 7: John DiPangrazio/Todd Wehrmann def. Pete Heyse/Mike Utz, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 8: Rob DiPangrazio/Bob Monfort def. Vic Burwell/Jim Beckstrom, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0.
No. 9: John Shapleigh/Stan Willson def. Dave Dornseif/Ted Butz, 6-1, 6-2.
Women
No. 1: Lisa Parker/Michelle Merkel Yoder def. Dori Baker/Dorian DiPangrazio, 6-4, 7-6.
No. 2: Megan Collins/Ashley Phoenix def. Joan Kennedy/Anastasia Valentine, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0.
No. 3: Rachel Baker/Alyssa Ivey def. Cheryl Rice/Terri Villancourt, 6-0, 1-6, 1-0.
No. 4: Barb Beckstrom/Toni Greene def. Alina Shaver/Cindy DiPangrazio, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 5: Vicki Dorrell/Ann Marie Rasmussen def. Jackie Tracey/Lisa DeMoss, 3-6, 7-6, 1-0.
No. 6: Carol Poston/Rashmi Hudson def. Mary Pat Harris/Connie Eifert, 6-2, 7-6.
No. 7: Debbie Stephens/Jacqueline Hoover def. Eileen Stam/Kelie Bond, 4-6, 6-0, 1-0.