Four Ludington athletes were named National Strength and Conditioning Association All-Americans recently.
The NSCA honored Katie Mesyar in basketball, Parker LaCombe for football, Audra Shoop as a swimmer and Riley Calhoun as a multi-sport athlete.
“This was the first year I realized I could nominate athletes for these awards,” said Rich Kirby, the strength and conditioning coach at Ludington, who mentioned the NSCA has only been awarding athletes these honors for four years.
While many athletes get to have their accomplishments on their respective field or court recognized, Kirby said that this is a great way to honor those that put in those extra hours most people don’t get to see.
“Everybody sees these kids play and say, ‘Well they must be lucky to have been born with such natural gifts.’ And the truth is that’s not the case. You have to be committed to not only make yourself but your teammates better in the offseason and in the mornings, and that’s what these kids did for four years.”
Kirby said that he has a number of charts that tracks the progress and work that athletes put in on a yearly basis, which helps when deciding who is worthy of the award.
Kirby also hopes that seeing these kids honored for their work ethic can light a fire under some of the underclassmen to show off their commitment.
“I hope it can bring a lot of positive awareness to our students, and show them that this work that they are putting in really is getting recognized,” he said. “There are a lot of invisible hours not seen that these kids put in at the weight room.”