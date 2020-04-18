Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.