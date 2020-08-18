Lincoln Hills

Ladies Golf 18 holes

Day’s play: Low net

Winners: Fran Betz, Cindy Genter, Kathy Gotthardt.

Chip-ins: Susanne Houk, Marge Leafstrand.

Lakeside Links

Tuesday Evening Ladies

Team: 1-Gail Carey/Kathy Weber, 104.5 points; 2-Becky Heemstra/Ashley Wickland, 96.5; 3-Rebecca Patterson/Jen Collins, 91.

Individual: Low gross (45) — Carey; low net (32) — Wickland; high points (8.5) — Kerry Newberg, Brooks Johnson; fewest putts (12) — Wickland; most pars (4) — Bridge Warnke.

Wednesday Men’s Div. 1

Team: 1-Ted Radtke/Roger Rittenhouse, 61 points; 2-Tom Penrod/Bruce Krieger, 55; 3-Bob Budreau/Rick Deering, 54.

Wednesday Men’s Div. 2

Team: 1-John Large/Kyle Gurzynski, 64.5 points; 2-Nick Walker/Dave Swanson, 62; 3-Tyler Virgo/Jeff Virgo.

Wednesday Men’s Div. 3

Team: 1-Ed Boyce/Jay Deal, 64.5 points; 2-Dennis Dunlap/Chuck Hagerman, 61.5; 3-Randy Williams/Bob LaDere, 61.5.