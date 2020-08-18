Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf 18 holes
Day’s play: Low net
Winners: Fran Betz, Cindy Genter, Kathy Gotthardt.
Chip-ins: Susanne Houk, Marge Leafstrand.
Lakeside Links
Tuesday Evening Ladies
Team: 1-Gail Carey/Kathy Weber, 104.5 points; 2-Becky Heemstra/Ashley Wickland, 96.5; 3-Rebecca Patterson/Jen Collins, 91.
Individual: Low gross (45) — Carey; low net (32) — Wickland; high points (8.5) — Kerry Newberg, Brooks Johnson; fewest putts (12) — Wickland; most pars (4) — Bridge Warnke.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 1
Team: 1-Ted Radtke/Roger Rittenhouse, 61 points; 2-Tom Penrod/Bruce Krieger, 55; 3-Bob Budreau/Rick Deering, 54.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 2
Team: 1-John Large/Kyle Gurzynski, 64.5 points; 2-Nick Walker/Dave Swanson, 62; 3-Tyler Virgo/Jeff Virgo.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 3
Team: 1-Ed Boyce/Jay Deal, 64.5 points; 2-Dennis Dunlap/Chuck Hagerman, 61.5; 3-Randy Williams/Bob LaDere, 61.5.