Lincoln Hills
Ladies golf 9 holes
Day’s play: Best poker hand
Winners: 1-Mary Christner; 2-Inya Lee; 3-Kristie Kupke.
Chip-in: Lee.
Ladies golf 18 holes
Day’s play: Low net
Winners: Susana Houk, Ilene Johnson, Nancy Peterson.
Chip-ins: Johnson, Peterson, Houk.
Lakeside Links
Tuesday Evening Ladies
Team: 1-Gail Carey/Kathy Weber, 122 points (second half champions); 2-Becky Heemstra/Ashley Wickland, 104; 3-Bridge Warnke/Kris Johnson, 99.5.
Individual: Low gross (46) — Gale Wright; low net (33) — Wright; high points (9.5) — Carol Carr; most pars (1) — Holly Collins, Mari Kae Sterley, Johnson, Geri Dietz, Kerry Newberg, Laurie Bogner, Julie Ledger, Carey, Wright.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 1
Team: 1-Ted Radtke/Roger Rittenhouse, 73 points; 2-Jeremy Wagner/Ed Wagner, 67; 3-Van Burmeister/Wayne Disegna, 65.5; 3-Joe Negele/Tom Shafer, 65.5.
Individual: Low gross (35) — Evan McKinley; low net (28) — E.Wagner; high points (8) — Negele; most pars (7) — McKinley; most birdies (1) — Larry Babcock, Randy Williams, Barry Pleiness, McKinley.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 2
Team: 1-John Large/Kyle Gurzynski, 77 points; 2-Race Andersen/Payton Tyndall, 74.5; 3-Jim Christensen/Tyler Towns, 71.5.
Individual: Low gross (31) — Tyler Towns; low net (28) — Towns; high points (7.5) — Andersen; most pars (6) — Christensen; most birdies (5) — Towns.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 3
Team: 1-Ed Boyce/Jay Deal, 76.5 points; 2-Randy Williams/Bob LaDere, 74; 3-Michael Whitehead/Jerry Ziemkowski, 67.
Individual: Low gross (41) — Boyce; low net (31) — Tom Guthrie; high points (7) — Guthrie; most pars (4) — Roger Cochran, Barry Vanas; most birdies (2) — Tom Enbody.
Circle 10 club: Carl Lindenau.