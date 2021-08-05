Lincoln Hills

Ladies Golf — 18 holes

For July 29

Day’s play: low net

Winners: Kathy Gotthardt, Marguerite Olmstead

Chip-in: Marguerite Olmstead

For July 22

Day’s play: low net

Winner: Cindy Genter

Chip-in: Kim Dekker, Margurite Olmstead

Eagle: Kim Dekker (No. 4)

Ladies Golf — 9 holes

For Aug. 5

Day’s play: Throw out 2 and 5

Winners: Trace Hockstra, Debbie McCarthy, Barb Jacobs

Ace of the month: Traci Hockstra

For July 29

Day’s play: Most 6-7-8

Winners: Gerry Hansen, Gail Deyoung, Christie Kupke, Marilyn Horrell

Chip-in: Christie Kupke

