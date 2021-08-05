Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf — 18 holes
For July 29
Day’s play: low net
Winners: Kathy Gotthardt, Marguerite Olmstead
Chip-in: Marguerite Olmstead
For July 22
Day’s play: low net
Winner: Cindy Genter
Chip-in: Kim Dekker, Margurite Olmstead
Eagle: Kim Dekker (No. 4)
Ladies Golf — 9 holes
For Aug. 5
Day’s play: Throw out 2 and 5
Winners: Trace Hockstra, Debbie McCarthy, Barb Jacobs
Ace of the month: Traci Hockstra
For July 29
Day’s play: Most 6-7-8
Winners: Gerry Hansen, Gail Deyoung, Christie Kupke, Marilyn Horrell
Chip-in: Christie Kupke