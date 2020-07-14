Lakeside Links
Tuesday evening ladies
Team: 1-Tammy VanLoon/Rochelle Fisher, 19 points; 2-Jeannie Bashaw/Annette Beauvais, 18.5; 2-Bridge Warnke/Kris Johnson, 18.5.
Individual: Low gross (46) — Gail Carey; low net (36) — Beauvais, Carey; high points (8.5) — Heemstra; fewest putts (13) — Gale Wright; most pars (3) — Holly Collins; most birdies (1) — Brooks Johnson.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 1
Team: 1-Evan McKinley/Brad Thompson, 123 points (first half champions); 2-Wayne Disegna/Van Burmeister, 114; 3-Ted Radtke/Roger Rittenhouse, 105.5.
Individual: Low gross (32) — McKinley; low net (29) — Rittenhouse; high points (7.5) — Rittenhouse; most pars (4) — Larry Babcock, McKinley; most birdies (4) — McKinley.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 2
Team: 1-Blake Towns/Bryce Sanders, 129.5 points (first half champions); 2-Bob Cameron/Wayne Walls, 115; 3-Bob Towns/Fred Bashaw, 112.
Individual: Low gross (37) — Jim Christensen, Bashaw, Sanders; low net (27) — Bashaw; high points (7.5) — Jim Drier; most pars (7) — Christensen; most birdies (3) — John Large; most eagles (1) — Doug Lapham.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 3
Team: 1-Pat Barcelli/Fred Reader, 123.5 points (first half champions); 2-Michael Whitehead/Jerry Ziemkowski, 119; 3-Garth Lemere/Roger Rittenhouse, 115.5.
Individual: Low gross (39) — Barcelli; low net (30) — Rittenhouse; high points (7): Barcelli; most pars (6) — Barcelli; most birdies (2) — Soles.