Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf — 9 holes
Day’s play: Most 4s, 5s and 6s
Winners: Deb McCarthy, Barb Jacobs, Mary Beth Nelson
Chip-ins: Jayne Sackrison Knighton
Ladies Golf — 18 holes
Day’s play: Ace of the month
Winner: Marguerite Olmstead
