Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf 18 holes
Day’s play: Closing scramble
Winners: Linda Root, Kim Dekker, Noni Hinspeter
Chip-ins: Noni Hinspeter, Marguerite Olmstead, Marge Leafstrand
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Ludington Daily News delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 1 Month Full Access
|$25.00
|for 30 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 3 Month Full Access
|$70.00
|for 90 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 6 Month Full Access
|$136.30
|for 180 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 1 Year Full Access
|$261.40
|for 365 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 1 Month Full Access
|$37.00
|for 30 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 3 Month Full Access
|$103.90
|for 90 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 6 Month Full Access
|$203.00
|for 180 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 1 Year Full Access
|$391.90
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$47.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$92.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$166.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need the phone number associated with your print subscription account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.