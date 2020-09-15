Lincoln Hills
Ladies Golf 18 holes
Day’s play: Great-grandmothers and grandmothers tournament
Winners: Marge Leafstrand, great-grandmother; Marguerite Olmstead, grandmother
Chip-ins: Marge Leafstrand, Missy Schutt.
Ladies Golf 9 holes
Day’s play: Scramble (Guest Day)
Lakeside Links
Wednesday Men’s Div. 1
Team: 1-Van Burmeister/Wayne Disegna, 100 points; 2-Ted Radtke/Roger Rittenhouse, 99.5; 3-Ed Wagner/Jeremy Wagner, 99.5.
Individual: Low gross (31) — Evan McKinley; low net (31) — McKinley; high points (6.5) — Rittenhouse; most pars (5) — McKinley; most birdies (4) — McKinley.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 2
Team: 1-Mike Klemm/Scott Graczyk, 108 points; 2-Tyler Towns/Jim Christensen, 107; 3-Brian Hackert/Dave McCarthy, 104.
Individual: Low gross (35) — Race Andersen; low net (30) — Trent Lundquist; high points (7.5) — Lundquist; most pars (7) — Steve Hansen; most birdies (2) — Lundquist, Andersen, John Large.
Wednesday Men’s Div. 3
Team: 1-Ed Boyce/Jay Deal, 107.5 points; 2-Dennis Dunlap/Mel Carey, 106; 3-Roger Cochran/John Cummins, 101.
Individual: Low gross (38) — Adam Jerry; low net (32) — Jerry; high points (7) — Jim Hobbs; most pars (5) — Fred Reader; most birdies (2) — Dunlap, Jerry.