Lincoln Hills Golf Club
Ladies Golf 9 holes
Day’s play: Score minus putts
Winners: Mary Beth Nelson, Jan Halliday
Ladies Golf 18 holes
Day’s play: Ts and Fs
Winners: Marge Leafstrand, Nancy Peterson
Chip-ins: Fran Betz, Nancy Peterson
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 12:07 am
