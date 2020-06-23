Lincoln Hills
Ladies 18 holes - June 18
Day's play: Low net
Winners: 1-Marge Leafstrand. 1-Margurite Olmstead. 3-Nonie Hinspeter.
Chip-ins: Ilene Johnson, Kathy Gotthardt.
Ladies 9 holes - June 18
Day's play: High putts
Winners: Linda Liebole, Silence Andrews.
Ladies 9 holes - June 11
Day's play: Drop off high and low
Winners: Carol Macaitis, Gerry Hansen.
Lakeside Links
Tuesday Evening Ladies
Team: 1-Becky Heemstra/Ashley Wickland, 108.5 points; 2-Holly Collins/Mari Kae Sterley, 101; 3-Jeannie Bashaw/Annette Beauvais, 95.5
Individual: Low gross (45) - Gale Wright; low net (34) - Wright; high points (8.5) - Beauvais, 8.5; fewest putts (10) - Suzanne Thompson; most pars (2) - Collins, Wright; most birdies (1) - Sterley.
Wednesday Men's Div. 1
Team: 1-Evan McKinley/Brad Thompson, 87 points; 2-Wayne Disegna/Van Burmeister, 82; 3-Bruce Krieger/Tom Penrod, 73.
Individual: Low gross (38) - McKinley; low net (30) - Penrod; high points (8) - Ricardo Reyes, Larry Babcock; most pars (5) - Ted Radtke; most birdies (1) - Reyes, Radtke, Thompson, McKinley.
Wednesday Men's Div. 2
Team: 1-Race Andersen/Payton Tyndall, 86 points; 2-Blake Towns/Bryce Sanders, 85; 3-Bob Cameron/Wayne Walls, 79.
Individual: Low gross (37) - Butch Sterley; low net (28) - Sterley; high points (7.5) - Trent Lundquist, Joe Gill; most pars (6) - Tyler Towns; most birdies (2) - Sterley.
Wednesday Men's Div. 3
Team: 1-Jerry Seppamaki/Chip Hartman, 89.5 points; 2-Garte Lemere/Roger Rittenhouse, 86.5; 2-Fred Reader/Pat Barcelli, 86.5.
Individual: Low gross (39) - Barcelli; low net (28) - Barry Vanas; high points (8.5) - Hartman, Seppamaki; most pars (5) - Dennis Dunlap; most birdies (2) - Barcelli, Jeff Funke, Vanas, Hartman.