PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The faster times were in the afternoon session of the two-part Leanna Wolf-Geers Invitational hosted by Mason County Central Thursday for the first time at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Pere Marquette Township.
Because of the restrictions from COVID-19, the 10-team invitational was sectioned into two different flights with Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Hart, Manistee and Central all duking it out around the premises of the fairgrounds.
“Hats off to the Mason County Fairgrounds for letting us host it there,” said Central coach Ed Sanders, a difference from the regular location of Riverside Park in Scottville.
Sanders said that after the executive orders changed that allowed for spectators and the like, the sense was that Riverside Park — if the race were hosted there — might be in violation of the orders in terms of restrictions of number of people in a location. The school district was able to reach out to the Western Michigan Fair Association and make Thursday’s meet happen.
“By having it in the fairgrounds, it was a bigger area and space and we were able to house five teams at one time,” Sanders said, noting that the West Michigan Conference jamboree next week will also be at the fairgrounds.
Hart — the defending state champions in Division 3 for the girls and paired with a very highly ranked boys team — won the after session. Alex Enns toured the course in 16:53.10, the best time for the day. Alyson Enns won the girls race with a time of 18:28.14.
Mason County Eastern’s boys team, though, made a nice showing, too.
“They did great,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “And all of my girls got better times than at Benzie (Central). I was happy about that.”
Sanders was happy with the runs out of Gavin Shirey, Spencer Johnson and Jack Vanderzwaag for his boys team. He also was happy with Nyah Tyron, Jaden Petersen, Jaden Baker and Gabby Jensen for the girls team.
Ludington’s boys team was paced by Craig Fuller while the girls team was led by Annie Kline.
Hart: 1-Alex Enns, 16:53.10. 2-Clayton Ackley, 17:21.79. 3-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:26.96. 6-Wyatt Dean, 18:10.29. 8-Seth Ackley, 18:26.27. 9-Michael Tubbs, 18:29.27. 11-Noah Bosley, 18:47.63 13-Mateo Barnett, 19:02.62. 27-Brendan Nienhuis, 20:48.86. 40-Tyler Coker, 21:44.49. 46-Tyler Vanderzanden, 22:14.08. 47-Josef Bromley, 22:14.64. 55-Brandon Vanderzanden, 23:49.97. 56-Mason Contreras, 24:01.10. 59-Josh Huizenga, 24:32.18.
Mason County Eastern: 4-Nate Wing, 17:46.45. 7-Eli Shoup, 18:20.03. 10-Henry Hybza, 18:32.38. 22-Clay Shoup, 20:17.04. 25-Raul Hernandez, 20:36.63. 34-Peter Hybza, 21:26.16. 41-Keeton Capling, 21:52.85. 45-Marco Luna, 22:07.12. 53-Daniel Wolf, 23:32.38. 65-Rylie Smith, 27:47.31.
Ludington: 5-Craig Fuller, 18:07.85. 15-Evan Bennett, 19:28.94. 19-Andrew Talsma, 19:55.57. 20-Evan Walls, 19:58.85. 35-Nevin Slater, 21:27.27. 36-Jimmy Strahan, 21:28.02. 37-Keese Villarreal, 21:32.15. 38-Curtis Fuller, 21:41.63. 43-Charles Austin, 21:55.79. 49-Aaron Conger, 22:43.13. 50-Will Seigert, 22:51.07. 51-Hayden Madl, 22:57.76. 58-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:18.28. 67-Aidan Forrester, 30:57.06.
Mason County Central: 12-Gavin Shirey, 18:56.15. 14-Spencer Johnson, 19:03.81. 16-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:39.89. 17-Thomas Wagner, 19:49.62. 18-Gage Tyron, 19:54.09. 24-Jay Danielson, 20:29.07. 29-Jack VanderHaag, 21:00.15. 30-Hunter White, 21:00.49. 33-Keegan Dunn, 21:24.57. 39-Braylin Thurow, 21:43.74. 42-Zane McCabe, 21:55.49. 48-Ethan Hodges, 22:33.43. 61-Colton Bartlett, 26:03.38. 66-Taiden Kovolski, 29:08.31.
Manistee: 21-Abdul Ghennewa, 20:12.85. 23-Luke Herberger, 20:19.17. 26-Jordan Fink, 20:48.30. 28-Jacob Lindeman, 20:54.24. 31-Trevor Adamczak, 21:02.41. 32-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:07.21. 44-Seth Thompson, 22:01.72. 52-Trent Beaudrie, 23:21.88. 54-Adam Fennell, 23:43.55. 57-Jonald Wilson, 24:11.94. 60-Austin Benitez, 25:23.97. 62-Vincent Wang, 26:33.10. 63-Tug Thuemmel, 26:55.10.
Hart: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:28.14. 2-Savannah Ackley, 18:36.75. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:17.37. 4-Lynae Ackley, 19:40.45. 5-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:48.87. 9-Layla Creed, 22:26.43. 13-Savanna Owens, 22:49.12. 14-Gina VanderKodde, 22:51.14. 15-Kelly VanderKodde, 22:53.11. 22-Sadie Sorensen, 24:09.38. 48-Yamille Zarraga, 29:07.99. 24-Abigail Pretty, 24:31.78. 28-Morgan Marvin, 24:53.22. 38-Dayrin Ramirez, 26:33.32.
Manistee: 6-Cecilia Postma, 22:12.63. 17-Allie Thomas, 23:37.65. 18-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:45.22. 21-Olivia Smith, 24:06.51. 23-Teagan Johnson, 24:18.35. 26-Taylor Murray, 24:46.65. 30-Solana Postma, 25:24.07. 35-Denise Omeonga, 26:03.30. 36-Claire Scott, 26:10.40. 39-Addy Witkowski, 26:56.02. 43-Courtney Haag, 28:44.31. 53-Helana Beaudrie, 34:14.52.
Ludington: 7-Annie Kline, 22:21.63. 10-Olivia Andersen, 22:26.43. 12-Gwen Shamel, 22:32.55. 19-Hailey Stowe, 23:59.16. 20-Mackenzie Keillor, 24:00.82. 25-Anna Burton, 24:34.52. 33-Emma Klein, 25:57.49. 40-Lindy Murphy, 26:56.10. 46-Rachel Sarto, 29:02.87. 47-Gabrielle Hockenberg, 29:03.30. 51-Erin Clancy, 31:35.96. 54-Genevieve Lux, 38:49.22.
Mason County Central: 8-Nyah Tyron, 22:24.44. 16-Jaden Petersen, 23:30.97. 27-Emily Adams, 24:50.36. 31-Gabby Jensen, 25:40.07. 32-Jayden Baker, 25:48.17. 37-Gracie Weinert, 26:27.07. 44-Ava Brooks, 28:51.44. 45-Marissa Quillan, 28:52.18. 49-Mya Sterley, 29:55.00. 50-AshlynRose Kelley, 30:42.65. 52-Aylin Davila, 32:45.81.
Mason County Eastern: 11-Olivia Wing, 22:29.73. 29-Sydney Gage, 24:54.35. 34-Amelia Malburg, 25:58.47. 41-Amelia Stewart, 27:06.53. 42-Kennady Tyler, 27:10.26.