Divisions for the MHSAA postseason tournaments were announced on Monday, April 20 as football divisions were announced in the preseason for the first time since 1998.
The MHSAA stated in a press release that classifications for the 2020-21 school year are based on a second semester count date, which for MHSAA purposes was Feb. 12. All sports’ tournaments are conducted with schools assigned to equal or nearly equal divisions, with lines dependent on how many schools participate in those respective sports.
The football playoffs are making a major change than what was previously done. This fall, the number of schools sponsoring 11-player football were divided into eight divisions in March. Previously, the eight divisions were determined after the 256-school field of playoff qualifiers were set.
Mason County Central football coach Scott Briggs said he’s pleased to see the divisions announced early for his own team’s sake.
“It’s kind of nice to know who and what teams to keep an eye on in Division 6. It’ll help you know where you stand,” Briggs said.
