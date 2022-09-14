MADISON, Wis. — Three locals competed at last weekend’s Ironman races in Madison, Wisconsin.

Scott Smith, Andrew Riemer and Alisha Christensen all competed.

Smith finished 54th in his division, men 50-54.

He finished the swim in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 2 seconds; the bike in 7:16:43; and, the run in 5:47.03. His total time was 14:56.32.

Riemer finished 20th in his division, men 60-64.

He finished the swim in 1:45:29; the bike in 7:50.25; and the run in 6:00.19. His total time was 16:18.56.

Christensen finished 29th in her division, women 40-44.

She finished the swim in 1:17:59; the bike in 7:49.25; and the run in 5:07.18. Her total time was 15:27.23.

The course included 2.4 miles of swimming in Lake Monona; 112 miles of biking; and 26.2 miles of running.