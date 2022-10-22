The rules

• The contest runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. To participate, take your legally-killed, Michigan-tagged deer to Capt. Chuck’s Great Outdoors in Ludington; Legends Taxidermy in Amber Township; Forest Trail EZ Mart, 9331 N. U.S. 31 in Grant Township; or Pentwater Convenience on Monroe Road.

• Scores will be calculated using a combination of the number of legal (one inch) antler points and the outside spread of the main beams, measured at a 90-degree angle to the axis of the deer’s nose. Five points will be awarded for each antler point and one point will be awarded for each eighth of an inch of outside spread. Example: A 10-point deer with a 20-inch outside spread would score 210 points. There is no avenue to appeal your deer’s measurement.

• You may enter more than one deer, but only your largest deer is eligible for a prize. Deer taken on preserves and game farms are not eligible. All antlers must be kept in case of ties or scoring disputes. Hunters who discard their antlers may be disqualified. Hunters found to have violated Michigan law will also be disqualified. Hunters must find their deer within 36 hours for it to be eligible for the contest.

• Grand prize is a complete shoulder mount by Legends Taxidermy for each of the largest archery and firearm deer. Random prizes or prizes for subsequent finishers may also be awarded. Deer were measured with inside spread prior to 2011.

PRIZES

Among this year’s prizes from a random draw include a Savage Bolt Action Rifle valued at $1,000; a Fox Pro Game Caller valued at $200; a cordless spotlight valued at $100; two $50 gift cards from Branch Grocery; two punch cards for six free pizzas each from Forest Trail EZ Mart; two six-month subscriptions from the Ludington Daily News; a to-be-determined package of goodies from Captain Chuck’s II; and, to-be-determined prizes from Pentwater Convenience.

Photos

A photo of your deer is not necessary for entry into the contest, but highly encouraged. The Daily News asks that photos submitted not contain any excessive visible blood, a visible animal tongue or a hunter straddling an animal. Photos may be submitted in three ways:

1. Hunters may submit a print of a photograph to the Ludington Daily News by dropping it off at or mailing to Ludington Daily News Deer Contest, 202 N. Rath, Ludington, MI 49431

2. Hunters may email deer photographs in JPEG format to editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Set your digital camera or cellphone to its highest resolution when possible for submission.

3. Hunters may visit the Daily News between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays for the Daily News staff to snap a photograph.