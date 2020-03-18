Being chosen to be a part of one of the most select teams in the region is impressive enough.
Balancing a travel schedule that sends him to Detroit almost every night of the week for practice and holding on to straight As in the classroom? Now that sounds a lot more challenging.
Not for O.J. DeJonge Middle School seventh grader Isaac Embury.
Embury has spent time in the last four years in Grand Rapids and Detroit, playing for two separate triple-A peewee teams competing in tournaments all across the country.
