Four separate fire departments responded to a blaze that razed a home early Monday morning on 20th Street off of Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township.

A single-wide mobile home that had at least one addition burned to the ground with firefighters getting the initial call at 12:30 a.m. Monday near Tallman Lake, Fountain Area Fire Chief Jeremy Goble said.

A man who was living in the home was taken via Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital as he was suffering from smoke inhalation from the fire. There were no pets that the fire crews were aware of, Goble said.

Firefighters from Branch, Custer and Scottville assisted with Fountain Area Fire Department on the fire.

None of the responders were injured in the fire despite ammunition and propane tanks that were going off during the fire.

“We pretty much had to tear everything down with the excavator to put the fire out,” Goble said. “It was under a tin roof and then a shingle roof. It was all down before we got on the scene.”

Because the roof collapsed and excavation was needed to put out the fire, Goble said he couldn’t determined the cause of the fire or where it started.

“There’s not much there but a pile of rubble,” he said.

Goble said he had yet to hear from the homeowner late Monday morning, and he is not sure if the man needed assistance from the American Red Cross or the Mason County Fire Relief Fund, a local fund that assists victims of fires.

“It’s something we’ll look into if he needs that,” he said.