Another touch of life from before the COVID-19 pandemic is returning to Hawley Gymnasium this winter as Ludington High School is bringing back its sideline cheerleaders.
The team is made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors — and none of the 14 cheerleaders have experience from two winters ago, said coach Jennifer Shamel.
“After a long year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these girls are craving socialization among their peers,” she said. “My girls are eager to learn.
“Each and every girl that walks into the gym has a smile on their faces. It’s infectious.”
Shamel is being assisted by Emma Klein this season. Klein graduated this past spring, but had experience in years before.
“She is helping to teach all our new girls past cheers, chants and dance routines,” Shamel said. “Emma is a freshman at West Shore Community College this year. The girls all adore her. Emma is always so upbeat and positive.
“I couldn’t have picked a better assistant coach this season.”
The team is also being aided with some of its moves by Allison Kaatz. Kaatz, a senior at LHS, has several other commitments and is unable to cheer full-time, with one of those commitments being Miss Ludington Area 2022.
“Allison will be helping to choreograph all our sideline dance routines,” Shamel said. “We are grateful to have her. Allison is a wonderful role model to all girls.”
Shamel said the squad will be planning to cheer between eight to 10 games this season, splitting those dates between the varsity girls and boys games. The team doesn’t plan to travel with the Orioles on the road, and the plan is to get the 50 or so cheers, chants and more memorized.
“Our goal is to try and pump up the crowd with as much school spirit and positivity as we can this winter,” Shamel said. “I think all spectators are anxious to get back into Hawley Gym. I know we are.”
The squad also plans to perform some of its sideline dance routines to the music performed by the O Funk Band at Ludington, too.
The squad plans to debut on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Ludington boys basketball game as the Orioles host Western Michigan Christian, Shamel said. They also are scheduled to be at their first Ludington girls game on Friday, Dec. 17, when the Orioles host Manistee.