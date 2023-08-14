With the sudden stop of the sailings of the SS Badger, the sports teams that were looking forward to the voyage and competing in Wisconsin had to make one key decision.
Do we go or do we stay?
The SS Badger halted its sailings for the 2023 season when a part of its ramping system collapsed in July. Work continues to fix the issue with the ship. While the boat remains docked in Ludington, two of the sports teams that were scheduled to compete in Wisconsin and use the steamship to get there had to come with some changes in their plans.
Ludington’s boys soccer team is scheduled to defend its Carferry Cup title with Manitowoc Lincoln in Manitowoc with a game scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, and the junior varsity and varsity programs are still heading out to the sister port of Ludington, said coach Kris Anderson.
“We have a practice, and then we’ll go to the Mona Shores game,” Anderson said, referring to the Sailors’ football game with the Shipbuilders on Friday, Aug. 25.
The program was able to secure a charter bus to take the teams around Lake Michigan and to Manitowoc. The program has 38 members, and it offered up remaining seats on the bus to parents. The plans for the program during its visit for those two days remains the same, Anderson said.
The Mason County Central cross country teams were scheduled to run in the Two Rivers Invitational for the third straight year in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, but coach Ed Sanders said the team won’t be able to make the trip.
“The rerouting and other costs would have depleted our activity accounty,” Sanders said. “We work hard at fundraising for this trip, and we just simply cannot afford to do it this year. The kids are bummed, especially the seniors, but they understand.
“We’ll try to figure something else out.”
Sanders said he attempted to find a meet in a very different place, such as the Upper Peninsula, but that has yet to be determined.