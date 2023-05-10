Lincoln Hills Golf Club
Ladies — 18 holes
Day’s play: Low net
Winners: Marguerite Olmstead, Nonie Henspeter, Kathy Gollhardt.
Ladies — 9 holes
Day’s play: Score minus putts
Winner: Deb McCarthy
Ace of aces for May: Barb Jacobs
Lincoln Hills Golf Club
Day’s play: Low net
Winners: Marguerite Olmstead, Nonie Henspeter, Kathy Gollhardt.
Day’s play: Score minus putts
Winner: Deb McCarthy
Ace of aces for May: Barb Jacobs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.