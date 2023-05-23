Local golf for May 18 May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln Hills Golf ClubLadies Golf 18 holesDay’s play: FairwaysWinner: Cindy GenterChip-in: Fran Betz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Sports Featured Local Savings More Sports BaseballBasketballFootballNationalRegionalSoccerSoftballVolleyball Latest e-Edition Ludington Daily News Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Mobile App Download NowThe Ludington Daily News mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the Ludington Daily News on your mobile device just as it appears in print. Recent Obituaries More News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals Ludington Daily News: Breaking News Ludington Daily News: Daily Headlines Ludington Daily News: Events & Entertainment Ludington Daily News: Obituaries You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Ludington natives son to compete in world twirling championships Fountain man injured in motorcycle-deer crash Mason County Central hires new athletic director Laman named All-Around senior at LHS Auditor, former Badger owners found negligible by jury Trending Recipes Poll For Memorial Day, I'm going to… You voted: A Memorial Day service(s) A graduation ceremony A graduation party Yard sales More than one of these None of these Vote View Results Back Facebook