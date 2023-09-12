MONTAGUE — Ludington’s girls cross country team won the opening West Michigan Conference Lakes Division jamboree in Montague by placing the top five runners in the top 10 finishers on Tuesday.
Oriole Summer Brower won the girls race in 19:43.22, followed by Annabelle Lowan in second, running less than 30 seconds behind Brower, with a time of 20:08.60. Nadia Grierson was sixth in 21:00.93, Christina Theis, seventh with a time of 21:27.96 and Mackenzie Keillor, tenth in 21:56.53.
“Annabelle had a great race today,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “She looked smooth and confident throughout the 5K.”
Keillor also mentioned Theis was returning from rehabilitation; Tuesday was her first race.
“It was good to have Christina back today,” said Keillor.
Ludington placed first with 26 points to second place Fremont with 85 and Manistee taking third with 86 points.
In the boys race, Ludington senior Jose Flores finished in fourth with a time of 17:28.05 and Noah Lowman was eighth in 17:52.96.
The boys finished in second place with 53 points to Fremont’s 33 points to win the event.
Boys Team Results: Fremont 33, Ludington 53, Whitehall 78, Montague 109, Manistee 116, Muskegon Oakridge 134.
Ludington boys results: 4-Jose Flores 17:28.05. 8-Noah Lowman 17:52.96. 11-David Reisterer 18:16.23. 13-Trey Keson 18:29.33. 17-Gabe Grierson 18:45.78. 18-Curtis Fuller 18:46.26. 19-Alex Flores 18:50.03. 24-Nevin Slater 19:51.71. 27-Jack Jubar 20:16.90. 39-Kai Dila 21:54.63. 40-Isaiah Boerema 21:57.33. 46-Aleksander deMorrow 23:34.24. 49-Grady Sailor 23:52.70. 58-Dylan Sniegowski 28:37.74.
Manistee boys results: 12-Christian Schramski, 18:29.31. 20-Kaden Worth, 19:12.27. 22-Jack O’Donnell, 19:31.07. 30-Drew Mendians, 20:42.62. 43-Ajae Gouker, 22:40.39. 51-Allan Mueller, 24:07.58. 53-Vincent Wang, 24:18.12.
Girls Team Results: Ludington 26, Fremont 85, Manistee 86, Whitehall 95, Montague 103, Muskegon Oakridge 124.
Ludington girls results: 1-Summer Brower 19:43.22. 2-Annabelle Lowman 20:08.60. 6-Nadia Grierson 21:00.93. 7-Christina Theis 21:27.96. 10-Mackenzie Keillor 21:56.53. 12-Olivia Andersen 22:41.26. 17-Allison Brandt 23:33.44. 24-Cecelia Ryan 24:10.31. 27-Addison Thorrez 24:52.81. 38-Anna Burton 26:46.82. 39-Rebecca Weinert 27:09.35. 47-Grace Shamel 29:52.90. 48-Halle Korendyke 29:55.08. 50-Magdelyn Autrey 30:31.82. 58-Genevieve Lux 34:16.37.
Manistee girls results: 5-Cecilia Postman, 20:16.33. 16-Georgia Haag, 23:26.52. 20-Kate Somsel, 23:47.33. 21-Audrey Huizinga, 23:51.41. 26-Alayna Edmondson, 24:32.20. 30-Magdalena Herberger, 25:02.51. 52-Adah Korzeniowski, 31:47.17. 54-Helana Beuadrie, 32:16.02. 56-Lillian Herndon, 33:26.42. 60-Makayla Kenny, 38:38.91.