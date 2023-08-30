MANISTEE — His boxers called him coach. Many considered him a second father. A few shared their memories of Manistee Boxing Club founder Richard G. Guillen, Sr. who passed away early Monday morning at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City at the age of 83.
All of them pretty much echoed the same sentiments about their former trainer and teacher.
Guillen was named Manistee Citizen of the Year, and later in his life received a special award from the Grand Rapids Golden Gloves, which would become familiar with Guillen’s views and passion for boxing.
His fighters did as well.
Jim Engstrom lost his father when he was 16 years old, and Guillen was one of the first ones at his side to offer his support and help the healing process. He started with the club in 1978.
“Ever since then, he was like my second dad,” Engstrom said Tuesday upon hearing the news. “Me and Richard Jr. ‘Bobo,’ (Guillen’s son) we hung around together for years and years.
“We were kind of crazy kids. He would say, ‘Yeah, go out and do whatever you got to do. But, you know what, when you get in that ring, it’s a whole new game.’
“He always instilled that ‘What you put into it is what you get out of it. And, if you put in something hard, you might not win, but you will know you put your best effort at it. There is no faking (in) boxing. When you get hit in the face, you’re going to find out.’”
Guillen, was a professional boxer in Corpus Christi, Texas, before moving with his wife, Lali, and their two boys, Richard Jr. and Rudy, to Manistee, and would work at Morton Salt Co.
Engstrom said that Guillen provided a glue for him, and he would often be a driver for the club after his competitive days, braving raging blizzards to guide the club van down to Grand Rapids for the Golden Gloves.
“He respected you, but he also let you be responsible for yourself,” Engstrom continued. “It’s not to say he didn’t discipline you, but he disciplined you a different way. He was a great guy.”
Another former boxer, Blake Ickes was 34 when he decided to return to the ring a couple years ago, and Guillen — as was his way — was more than happy to open the gym at his residence on Third Avenue for Ickes to train.
Ickes remembers the advice Guillen imparted to him during his younger days with the club.
Ickes related that Guillen would always say, “You just gotta take what’s in front of you, and keep going. That’s all you can do. Just keep going,” adding that, “He didn’t just say the words, he meant them. To his very last day.”
Guillen could be a stern teacher, too.
“You learned quickly to listen intently, and trust what he said when your back was against the ropes, and there was no way out.” Ickes said.
“There was wisdom beyond the words he spoke, and without him and the sport of boxing, I personally don’t know how I would have contended with some of the battles I’ve faced in life.
“In the best of times and the worst of times, he was always there. and always made them better because of who he was. He had that great balance between being proud and humble.”
Jason Wahr, who lives in Virginia Beach, Va., but hopes to make arrangements to fly here for the services, reflected on what Guillen did for him.
Unsuccessful in other high school sports, losing most of his wrestling matches and was benched in football, then lost his first four fights with the Manistee Boxing Club, it was no wonder Wahr was ready to give up.
“Coach was always believing in me, and told me to keep trying,” Wahr, who graduated from Ferris State in 2008, said. “He kept telling me, ‘It’s OK. You take some tough losses, you learn from it and you just keep going.’
“He stuck with me, and believed in me, so I kept going on. That started my fighting success. Him and I just kind of clicked, and kind of grew together.
“The fact that he kept pushing me to do better really made a difference in my whole life. It just molded me to be a better man, and it helped me grow my confidence as a person.”
Guillen never asked for a penny in exchange for training the boxers, and spent a lot of his own money for travel and meal expenses. When the club had to leave the basement of the Ramsdell Theatre, he built a training facility on his property complete with heating, plumbing and electricity.
For him, it was a labor of love. And his boxers came to know it.
Wahr retired from boxing five years ago, and focused on his running, eventually pushing for the Team Hoyt Foundation which aspires to build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people through inclusion in all athletic endeavors.
Guillen would be proud.