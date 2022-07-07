The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider backing a proposal to donate foreclosed property to the state as additional acreate for Ludington State Park as a part of its meeting at 9 a.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz proposed donating four parcels that are in the vicinity of Ludington State Park to the state as additions to the park.
In a memo to the county’s finance committee, Kmetz wrote that some of the parcels went through the foreclosure cycle multiple times.
“(The parcels) would likely never be able to be built upon or accessed beyond foot travel as the terrain is swampy, hilly and/or forested surrounding them,” Kmetz wrote. “They were last foreclosed in 2018.”
Kmetz stated he reached out to the state about its interest in the properties after the parcels didn’t receive any interest during the latest foreclosure/auction cycle.
The parcels in question are near the shores of Hamlin Lake, between the dam at Ludington State Park and the end of Pine Ridge Road.
• The board will consider agreeing to a contract to start the work on the runways for the Mason County Airport.
The contract is with the Michigan Department of Transportation to provide the design work of the rehabilitation of one of the runways. The county has a grant from the federal government to pay for $87,771 of the $88,000 total project cost. The county’s share to pay for the design work is $229.
• The board will consider a plan to move the administrator’s office to the vacant offices within the airport. The Mason County Economic Development Alliance moved out of the airport at the start of the year, leaving the offices vacant.
• The board will also hear the annual reports from Liz Reimink, the emergency management coordinator for the county; Dr. Lisa Hotovy Williams, the director of West Michigan Community Mental Health; and, Dr. Joyce deJong, the county’s medical examiner.
• The board will consider purchasing five vehicles for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office out of the county’s Equipment Replacement Fund. Four of the vehicles are to be Ford F-150 pick-up trucks at a total cost of $228,160. The fifth is a Ford F-250 pick-up truck at a cost of $55,482.