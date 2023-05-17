The Mason County Central softball team is hosting a Pink Out junior varsity/varsity doubleheader with Ludington on Monday, May 22, in Scottville.
The game will benefit eighth-grader Aubrianne Bailey, the daughter of Amanda Franklin and Craig Bailey, as well as the family of Thomas and Jennifer Behmlander. The team is selling commemorative t-shirts at $30 each, and there is a limited supply. To pre-order a shirt, contact Mason County Central coach John Blake at 231-218-3148. They can also be purchased at the game. The team is also hosting an empty bottle and can drive. The empties need to be in a plastic bag.
The team is also going to host a car wash from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at West Shore Bank, 5725 U.S. 10, in Ludington.