SCOTTVILLE — Hundreds of students from Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Gateway to Success were expected to participate in the annual College and Career Day at MCC.
Joan Vidak, MCC guidance counselor, said the event serves many purposes.
“This is a college career and job fair all rolled into one,” she said. “We have colleges and universities, trade schools to give students an opportunity to start thinking about where they might like to continue their education.”
Vidak said last year the school incorporated a job fair element because it is close to the summer work season and employers have summer jobs that they need to fill.
“If students can come to the fair, we will provide them with a list of all the employers who are hiring in the area,” Vidak said.
She said she has worked with the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and the Mason County Promise to put the list together.
“Then we add in the career fair and we offer that to the middle school students and freshmen and sophomores to give them an opportunity to talk with colleges and the businesses to give them an opportunity to figure out where they might want to work one day,” she said.
Mason County Eastern sophomore Noah O’Conner said he attended the event on Thursday to look for possible job opportunities for the summer and talk with representatives from some of the colleges and universities on hand.
“I want to make sure after high school I have a good chance to attend a good school to further my education,” he said.
Isabella Gulembo attended the fair because she is not sure what she wants to yet, but she wants to look at as many opportunities as she can before she decides.
Julie Sanders, a business services specialist with MichiganWorks, said MichiganWorks has a lot to offer for those just starting out in the workforce.
“We have a lot of programs that are available for youth,” she said. “Our youth are anywhere from 16 to up to 24. We have programs that help with training, with school funds, with getting a CDL training, or nursing training.”
Sanders said we can help people with writing resumes and explore career ideas
“We get them ready to be ready for work,” she said.
Vidak expected about 700 students would make their way through the fair, in all.