Place/Name Deer from Division Points

1. Jim Stilka Manistee Archery 248

2. Dave Yeager PM Archery 224

3. Rich Meade Hamlin Archery 201

4. Steve Garrow Mason Co. Archery 174

5. Jordan Watson Riverton Archery 156

