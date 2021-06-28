Lincoln Hills

Ladies Golf — 18 holes

From June 17

Day’s play: Low net

Winners: Linda Root, Nonie Hinspeter, Fran Betz

Chip-in: Nonie Hinspeter

Ladies Golf — 9 holes

From June 17

Day’s play: Poker hand

Winners: Deb McCarthy, Gail DeYoung, Lu Treml

Trending Food Videos