Ladies Traveling League
Team: Buds 2-9 Crew 256, Soaring Eagles 213, Floyd’s girls 190, Talons 184, Lady Buds 152, Charlie’s Girls 130.
Individual: Nancy Miszewski .771, Sue Weinert .698, Deb Genson .696, Sam Pike .630, Linda Yarbrough .609, Tracy Moody .583, Becky Schmock .565, Ashley Hannah .563, Tami Steffes .548, Sherrie Tyler .510.
Eastside Mixed League
Team (final): (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .648, VFW A .642, Hof B .631, Na Tah Ka B .574, Rendezvous A .557, River City Inn A .511, VFW F .449, Hof A .438. (Division II) VFW C .580, Rendezvous C .526, VFW E .497, Rendezvous B .469, VFW B .452, VFW D .412, River City Inn B .315, River City Inn C .307.
Individual (Week 21): Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .738; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .738; Greg Griffin, River City A, .725; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .722; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .702; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .679; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .663; Richie Callis, Hof B, .655; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .632; Mike Turner, VFW C, .619.
Individual (Week 22): Josh Berg, Nah Tah Ka B, .739; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .739; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .711; Greg Griffin, River City A, .702; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .682; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .682; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .643; Richie Callis, Hof B, .636; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .632; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .619.
Table runs (Week 21): Joe Berg, Na Tah Ka B; John Devio, Na Tah Ka A; Chuck King, VFW A; Abram Sodders, Rendezvous B; Joe Spencely, VFW C; Larry Spicer, Na Tah Ka B.
Table runs (Week 22): Joe Spencely, VFW C; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A.
Eight ball break (Week 22): Bobby Battice, Hof B.