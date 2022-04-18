Ludington Men’s League
Division One champions: Alley IV (0.630) — Russ Cormany, 0.533; Earl Steffes, 0.738; Kyle Kovalcik, 0.714; Rabbit Thomas, 0.500; Rich Hilderbrandt, 0.613.
Division One runner-up: Bud’s I (0.616) — John Horter, 0.488; Dan McCallum, 0.614; Bruce Gunberg, 0.592; Mark Melchert, 0.761; Norb Castonia, 0.600.
Division Two champions: Charlies (0.523) — Ed Luskin, 0.636; Ken Nelson, 0.667; Deric Evans, 0.466; Tyler Virgo, 0.345; Jeff Peters, 0.523.
Division Two runner-up: Alley III (0.509) — Steve Nelson, 0.511; Eric Gryki, 0.511; Chris Christoffersen, 0.614; Ken Otis, 0.484; Dale Christoffersen, 0.607.
Division Three champions: Alley I (0.461) — Dennis Luce, 0.534; Jared Shillinger, 0.548; Jim Todd, 0.420; Eric Golembiewski, 0.429; Curt Scott, 0.386.
Division Three runner-up: Eagles/Alley VII (0.459) — John Dzierwa, 0.455; Mike Griffin, 0.466; Jim Henke, 0.294; Eric Schmock, 0.393; Frank Longmore, 0.643.
Individual top 10: 1-Mark Melchert, 0.761, Bud’s I; 2-Earl Steffes, 0.738, Alley IV; 3-Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, 0.714; 4-Doc Bergeson, Danish, 0.700; 5-Ken Nelson, Charlies, 0.667; 6-Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, 0.655; 7-Frank Longmore, Eagles/Alley VII, 0.643; 8-Ed Luskin, Charlies, 0.636; 9-Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, 0.631; 10-Tim Wolcott, Danish, 0.631.
Sportsmanship award: Jeff Peters
Most improved average: Mark Melchert (0.635 to 0.761)
Eight-ball break champion: Chris Christoffersen (3), Kyle Kovalcik (3), Mike Davis (3).
Break and run champion: Kyle Kovalcik (4).
Table run champion: Earl Steffes (6).
City tournament winners
First place: Danish Brotherhood — T.Wolcott, D.Bergeson, A.Lindeman, S.Maycroft, D.Holmquist, B.Dewey.
Second place: Alley IV — R.Cormany, E.Steffes, K.Kovalcik, R.Hilderbrandt, R.Thomas, D.Munoz.
Third place: Bud’s IV — T.Smogs, L.Genson Sr., B.Genson, D.Hannah, L.Genson Jr., D.Luce.