Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Danish I 29 .725

Alley IV 28 .700

Bud’s I 26 .650

Charlies 25 .625

Alley III 15 .375

Division Two

Eagles 23 .575

Alley V 20 .500

Bud’s II 19 .475

Alley VII 16 .400

Alley I 15 .375

Division Three

Alley II 21 .525

Alley VI 17 .425

Bud’s III 15 .375

Danish II 11 .275

Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .875; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .875; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .875; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .875; Tim Wolcott, Danish I, .875; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .875; Mike Griffin, Eagles, .875; six tied at .750

Eight-ball break: Dennis Luce, Alley I

Break and run: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV; Frank Longmore, Eagles

Table run: Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I; Garth Lemere, Danish II; Will Steffes, Alley IV; Mike Griffin, Eagles

Schedule: Alley I at Danish II; Danish I at Alley III; Alley II at Charlies; Alley IV at Alley V; Bud’s I at Bud’s II; Bud’s III at Alley VI; Alley VII at Eagles

Trending Food Videos