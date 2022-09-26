Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Danish I 29 .725
Alley IV 28 .700
Bud’s I 26 .650
Charlies 25 .625
Alley III 15 .375
Division Two
Eagles 23 .575
Alley V 20 .500
Bud’s II 19 .475
Alley VII 16 .400
Alley I 15 .375
Division Three
Alley II 21 .525
Alley VI 17 .425
Bud’s III 15 .375
Danish II 11 .275
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .875; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .875; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .875; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .875; Tim Wolcott, Danish I, .875; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .875; Mike Griffin, Eagles, .875; six tied at .750
Eight-ball break: Dennis Luce, Alley I
Break and run: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV; Frank Longmore, Eagles
Table run: Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I; Garth Lemere, Danish II; Will Steffes, Alley IV; Mike Griffin, Eagles
Schedule: Alley I at Danish II; Danish I at Alley III; Alley II at Charlies; Alley IV at Alley V; Bud’s I at Bud’s II; Bud’s III at Alley VI; Alley VII at Eagles