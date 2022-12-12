Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Bud’s I 139 .632

Danish I 138 .627

Alley IV 134 .609

Charlies 129 .586

Alley III 112 .509

Division Two

Alley I 122 .555

Eagles 110 .500

Alley II 110 .500

Alley V 104 .473

Bud’s II 103 .468

Division Three

Alley VI 99 .450

Alley VII 91 .414

Danish II 75 .341

Bud’s III 74 .336

Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .854; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .833; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .729; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .729; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .729; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .705; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .667; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .667; Jeff Peters, Charlies, .659.

Eight-ball break: Deric Evans, Charlies.

Break and run: Frank Longmore, Eagles.

Table run: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV; Curt Scott, Alley I.

Schedule: Charlies at Alley I, Alley VI at Alley III, Alley V at Danish I, Eagles at Bud’s II, Alley IV at Alley II, Danish II at Bud’s I, Bud’s III at Alley VII.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) VFW C .703, VFW A .672, Rendezvous A .656, Na Tah Ka A .633, Hof B .609, Na Tah Ka B .545, VFW G .531, Rendezvous C .430. (Division II) VFW F .531, Rendezvous B .477, Hof A .461, VFW E .398, Rendezvous D .366, VFW B .359, VFW D .352, VFW H .266.

Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .875; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .813; Chuck King, VFW A, .800; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .781, John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .750; Jake Smith, VFW C, .719; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .667; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .667; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .667; Richie Callis, Hof B, .656, Mike Turner, VFW C, .656; Fred Vanderhaag, VFW C, .656.

Table run: Mike Turner, VFW C.