Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .703, Na Tah Ka A .656, VFW A .625, Na Tah Ka B .594, River City Inn A .570, Hof A .555, VFW F .516, Rendezvous A .500. (Division II) VFW .554, Rendezvous C .547, VFW E .469, VFW D .430, Rendezvous B .398, VFW B .352, River City Inn B .281, River City Inn C .223.
Individual: Perry Pieske, Na Tah Ka A, .786; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .781; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .781; Richie Callis, Hof B, .750; Greg Griffin, River City A, .750; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .714; Bobbie Battice, Hof B, .688; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .688; Butch Leonard, VFW F, .688.
Eight ball breaks: Steve Hodges, Na Tah Ka A; Barry Wicklund, VFW E.