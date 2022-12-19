Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .674; Rendezvous A .667; VFW C .660; Na Tah Ka A .646; Hof B .625; VFW G .535; Na Tah Ka B .508; Rendezvous C .410. (Division II) VFW F .521; Hof A .507; Rendezvous B .451; VFW E .424; VFW B .375; VFW D .352; Rendezvous D .336; VFW H .278.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .889; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .806; John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .781; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .778; Chuck King, VFW A, .694; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .679; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .667; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .667; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .667.
Table run: Arnie Whitaker, VFW E; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A.
Eight-ball break: Tyson Swander, VFW B.
Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 166 .638
Alley IV 162 .623
Danish I 154 .592
Charlies 149 .573
Alley III 130 .500
Division Two
Alley I 149 .573
Eagles 138 .531
Alley V 128 .492
Alley II 119 .458
Bud’s II 119 .458
Division Three
Alley VII 116 .446
Alley VI 113 .435
Bud’s III .91 .350
Danish II 86 .331
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .865; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .846; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .731; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .731; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .731; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .705; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .692; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .673; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .667; Tim Wolcott, Danish I, .650.
Table run: Ed Luskin, Charlies.
Schedule: Alley III at Charlies; Danish II at Danish I; Alley IV at Bud’s III; Eagles at Alley II; Alley I at Bud’s I; Bud’s II at Alley VI; Alley VII at Alley V.