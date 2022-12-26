Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .675; Na Tah Ka A .663; Rendezvous A .650; VFW C .644; Hof B .594; VFW G .531; Na Tah Ka B .507; Rendezvous C .413. (Division II) VFW F .525; Hof A .481; Rendezvous B .463; VFW E .456; VFW D .406; VFW B .381; Rendezvous D .326; VFW H .269.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .850; John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .806; Ron Trethewey, Redezvous A, .800; Chuck King, VFW A, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Ruth Fox, Na Tha Ka A, .675; Jake Smith, VFW C, .675; Fred Vanderhaag, VFW C, .656; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .650; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .650; Jim Jackoviak, VFW A, .650; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .650.
Table runs: Troy Baker, VFW D; John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Greg Griffin, VFW G; John Mulligan, VFW C; Joe Spencely, VFW C.
Eight-ball break: Gavin Eastling, Rendezvous D.