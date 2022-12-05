Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW C .723, Na Tah Ka A .652, VFW A .643, Rendezvous A .634, Hof B .625, Na Tah Ka B .573, VFW G .518, Rendezvous C .429. (Division II) VFW F .536, Rendezvous B .464, Hof A .396, Rendezouvs D .396, VFW E .393, VFW D .348, VFW B .339, VFW H .286.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .857; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .821; John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .792; Jon Spencely, VFW C, .786; Chuck King, VFW C, .786; Chuck King, VFW A, .750; Jake Smith, VFW C, .750; Mike Turner, VFW C, .714; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .700; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .667; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .667.
Table run: Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A.
Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 139 .632
Danish I 138 .627
Alley IV 134 .609
Charlies 129 .586
Alley III 112 .509
Division Two
Alley I 122 .555
Eagles 110 .500
Alley II 110 .500
Alley V 104 .473
Bud’s II 103 .468
Division Three
Alley VI 99 .450
Alley VII 91 .414
Danish II 75 .341
Bud’s III 74 .336
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .864; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .818; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .750; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .727; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .727; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .705; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .705; Joe Spencley, Alley II, .679; Tim Wolcott, Danish I, .667; three tied at .659.
Eight-ball break: Jeff Peters, Charlies; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I.
Break and run: Carl Berggren, Bud’s II.
Table run: Tatan Lopez, Alley IV; Tom Smogoleski, Alley II.
Schedule: Bud’s III at Alley V; Charlies at Danish II; Alley III at Eagles; Alley I at Alley VI; Alley IV at Bud’s II; Danish I at Bud’s I; Alley II at Alley VII.