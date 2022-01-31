Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .679, VFW A .656, Na Tah Ka A .625, Na Tah Ka B .620, River City Inn A .540, Rendezvous A .536, VFW F .504, Hof A .491. (Division II) VFW C .549, VFW E .505, Rendezvous C .491, VFW D .446, Rendezvous B .415, VFW B .397, River City Inn B .286, River City Inn C .277.
Individual: Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .788; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .786; Wayne Goerbig, River City A, .731; Clark Channels, Na Tah Ka B, .708; Richie Callis, Hof B, .679; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .679; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .673; Bobbie Battice, Hof B, .661; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .654.
Table run: Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A.
Ladies Traveling League
Team: Bud’s Crew 172, Soaring Eagles 147, Talons 130, Floyd’s Girls 120, Lady Buds 96, Charlie’s Girlz 86.
Individual: Nancy Miszewski, .781; Sue Weinert, .719; Deb Genson, .683; Sam Pike, .633; Linda Yarbrough, .609; Tracy Moody, .594; Becky Schmock, .583; Tami Steffes, .558; Karen Rogner, .554; Ashley Hannah, .518.