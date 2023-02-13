Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .676, Na Tah Ka A .672, Rendezvous A .641, Na Tah Ka B .594, VFW C .594, Hof B .578, VFW G .516, Rendezvous C .414. (Division II) VFW F .539, Hof A .488, VFW E .476, Rendezvous B .418, VFW D .406, VFW H .289, Rendezvous D .270.
Indvidual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .817; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .766; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .766; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .719; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .714; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .688; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .672; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .672; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .656.
Table run: Greg Reed, Hof A.
Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 250 .625
Bud’s II 248 .620
Danish I 236 .590
Charlies 229 .573
Alley III 211 .528
Division Two
Alley I 226 .565
Eagles 214 .535
Alley V 203 .508
Bud’s II 184 .460
Alley II 174 .435
Division Three
Alley VI 192 .480
Alley VII 175 .438
Bud’s III 133 .333
Danish II 125 .313
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .838; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .816; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .750; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .688; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .688; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .688; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .684; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .675; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .671
Break and run: Ed Luskin, Charlies