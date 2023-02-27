Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 274 .623
Bud’s I 271 .616
Danish I 260 .591
Charlies 250 .568
Alley III 237 .539
Division Two
Alley I 246 .559
Eagles 230 .523
Alley V 219 .498
Bud’s II 205 .466
Alley II 193 .439
Division Three
Alley VI 212 .482
Alley VII 200 .455
Bud’s III 146 .332
Danish II 137 .311
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .845; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .798; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .750; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .705; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .670; Doc Bergeson, Danish I, .670; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .667; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .667; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .659.
Break and run: Tom Harmon, Bud’s II.
Table run: Bob Gutschke, Alley III; Frank Phillips, Bud’s III; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.
Schedule: Alley VI at Danish I; Danish II at Eagles; Alley V at Alley II; Charlies at Bud’s I; Bud’s II at Bud’s III; Alley IV at Alley I; Alley VII at Alley III.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .670; Na Tah Ka A .653; Rendezvous A .642; Na Tah Ka B .587; VFW C .580; Hof B .569; VFW G .500; Rendezvous C .406. (Division II) VFW F .552; Hof A .490; VFW E .490; VFW B .441; Rendezvous B .431; VFW D .410; VFW H .316; Rendezvous D .274.
Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .824; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .792; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .778; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .736; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .722; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .703; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .691; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .653; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A, .641; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .693.
Table runs: Bobbie Battice, Hof B; Jim Jackoviak, VFW A.