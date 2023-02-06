Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 241 .634
Alley IV 237 .624
Danish I 223 .587
Charlies 220 .579
Alley III 195 .513
Division Two
Alley I 214 .563
Eagles 203 .534
Alley V 192 .505
Bud’s II 180 .474
Alley II .166 .437
Division Three
Alley VI 183 .482
Alley VII 168 .442
Bud’s III 120 .316
Danish II 118 .311
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .842; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .816; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .750; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .731; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .697; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .684; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .684; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .681; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .671; two tied at .667.
Eight-ball break: Tammy Wilson, Danish I
Break and run: Dennis Luce, Alley I
Schedule: Charlies at Eagles; Alley II at Alley I; Bud’s III at Danish II; Alley VI at Alley V; Alley III at Bud’s II; Bud’s I at Alley IV; Danish I at Alley VII.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .679; VFW A .675; Rendezvous A .633; Na Tah Ka B .608; VFW C .604; Hof B .575; VFW G .529; Rendezvous C .425. (Division II) VFW F .538; Hof A .475; VFW E .463; VFW B .429; Rendezvous B .417; VFW D .396; VFW H .28; Rendezvous D .267.
Individual: John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .839; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .783; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .767; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .712; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .700; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .683; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .683; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .683; Greg Griffin, VFW G, .667.
Table run: Grant Griswold, VFW A.
Eight-ball break: Luke Hoffman, Rendezvous C; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A.