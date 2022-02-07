Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 221 .650
Bud’s I 214 .629
Bud’s IV 202 .594
Danish 188 .553
Division Two
Charlies 185 .544
Alley III 173 .509
Bud’s II 171 .503
Alley V 146 .429
Division Three
Alley I 151 .444
Eagles 149 .438
Alley VI 133 .391
Alley II 107 .315
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .766; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .750; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .734; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .719; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .676; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .667; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .656; Dan McCallum, Bud’s I, .647; Dale Christoffersen, Alley III, .641.
Eight-ball break: Chris Christoffersen, Alley III; Eric Grycki, Alley III; Erik Wiezbowski, Alley V.
Break and run: Doc Bergeson, Danish; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.
Table run: Tim Wolcott, Danish; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I.
Schedule: Danish at Charlies; Alley VI at Alley III; Eagles/Alley VII at Bud’s IV; Alley I at Alley II; Bud’s I at Alley IV; Alley V at Bud’s II.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .679; VFW A .654; Na Tah Ka A .638; Na Tah Ka B .621; River City Inn A .542; Rendezvous A .542; VFW F .496; Hof A .483. (Division II) VFW C .575; VFW E .500; Rendezvous C .483; VFW D .421; VFW B .417; Rendezvous B .408; River City Inn B .288; River City Inn C .271.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .783; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .768; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .733; Greg Griffin, River City A, .732; Clark Channels, Na Tah Ka B, .708; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .700; Richie Callis, Hof B, .683; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .679; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .679; Joe Spencey, VFW C, .667.
Table run: Joe Spencely, VFW C; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A.