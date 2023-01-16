Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Bud’s I 203 .634

Alley IV 198 .619

Danish I 190 .594

Charlies 184 .575

Alley III 165 .516

Division Two

Alley I 182 .569

Eagles 174 .544

Alley V 164 .513

Bud’s II 143 .447

Alley II 139 .434

Division Three

Alley VI 156 .488

Alley VII 142 .444

Bud’s III 106 .331

Danish II 94 .294

Individual: Kyle Kovalchik, Alley IV, .844; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .844; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .734; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .734; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .719; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .703; Mike Griffin, Eagles, .683; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .672; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .656; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .656.

Table run: Curt Scott, Alley I; Mark Emanuel, Alley V.

Schedule: Danish II at Alley III; Bud’s III at Charlies; Alley I at Alley V; Bud’s II at Danish I; Alley IV at Eagles; Alley II at Bud’s I; Alley VII at Alley VI.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .661, VFW A .646, VFW C .620, Rendezvous A .609, Hof B .599, Na Tah Ka B .573, VFW G .531, Rendezvous C .411. (Division II) VFW F .563, Hof A .495, VFW E .469, Rendezvous B .448, VFW B .422, VFW D .417, VFW H .271, Rendezvous D .266.

Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .818; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .813; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .729; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .688; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .674; Jake Smith, VFW C, .675; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .667; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .667; Fred VanderHaag, VFW C, .667; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .646; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .646; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .646.

Table runs: Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B; John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B.