Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Bud’s I 214 .629

Alley IV 212 .624

Charlies 200 .588

Danish II 197 .579

Alley III 176 .518

Division Two

Alley I 192 .565

Eagles 180 .529

Alley V 174 .512

Bud’s II 156 .459

Alley II 148 .435

Division Three

Alley VI 169 .497

Alley VII 149 .438

Bud’s III 110 .324

Danish II 103 .303

Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .838; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .809; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .735; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .8735; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .706; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .691; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III; .676; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .672; Jeff Peters, Charlies, .672; two tied at .662.

Eight-ball break: Cody Janicki, Alley VII; Evan Jensen, Alley Vi.

Break and run: Allen Chadwick, Alley VI.

Table run: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV (twice); Bill Genson, Alley III; Earl Steffes, Alley IV.

Schedule: Eagles at Alley V; Alley III at Alley I; Alley II at Danish I; Bud’s I at Bud’s III; Danish II at Bud’s II; Alley VI at Alley IV; Alley VII at Charlies.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .678; VFW A .654; VFW C .635; Rendezvous A .615; Hof B .596; Na Tah Ka B .596; VFW G .538; Rendezvous C .389. (Division II) VFW F .538; VFW E .476; Hof A .471; Rendezvous B .442; VFW B .423; VFW D .418; VFW H .274; Rendezvous D .255.

Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A .833; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .827; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .769; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .750; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .712; Jake Smith, VFW C, .705; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .692; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .682; Fred VanderHaag, VFW C, .675; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .673; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .673

Table runs: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Greg Griffin, VFW G; Steve Hodges, Na Tah Ka A.