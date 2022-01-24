Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 196 .653
Bud’s I 195 .650
Bud’s IV 180.600
Danish 168.560
Division Two
Charlies 162 .540
Bud’s II 149 .497
Alley III 147 .490
Alley V 129 .430
Division Three
Alley I 133 .443
Eagles 131 .437
Alley VI 116 387
Alley II 94 .313
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .821; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .750; Tom Smogoleski, Bud’s IV, .750; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .696; Dan McCallum, Bud’s I, .683; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .673; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .661; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .650; Larry Genson, Bud’s IV, .646.
Break and run: Tom Smogoleski Jr., Buds IV; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV.
Table run: Earl Steffes, Alley IV; Russ Cormany, Alley IV.
Schedule: Danish at Eagles; Alley III at Alley I; Bud’s I at Charlies; Bud’s II at Alley VI; Alley V at Bud’s IV; Alley II at Alley IV.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .688; VFW A .654; Na Tah Ka A .639; Na Tah Ka B .609; River City Inn A .553; Rendezvous A .538; Hof A .510; VFW F .505. (Division II) VFW C .543; VFW E .510; Rendezvous C .481; VFW D .438; Rendezvous B .422; VFW B .394; River City Inn B .279; River City Inn C .245.
Individual: Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .792; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .769; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .750; Greg Griffin, River City A, .750; Richie Callis, Hof B, .712; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .712; Clark Channels, Na Tah Ka B, .705; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .667; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .654; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .654.
Table run: Chuck King, VFW A.